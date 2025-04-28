EFL Awards: Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham scoops Championship young player prize as Birmingham & Wrexham stars are recognised in League One category - but manager Phil Parkinson is overlooked
Jobe Bellingham has been named as the Championship's Young Player of the Season at the EFL Awards, while Wrexham's stars got League One recognition.
- Jobe wins Championship YPOTY
- Two Wrexham star in League One TOTY
- Parkinson misses out on League One Manager award