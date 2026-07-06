On or off? Truth about Ederson’s £38m transfer to Man Utd following reports of big-money deal for Brazil international midfielder breaking down

United sources have acted with speed to shut down claims that Ederson’s proposed move to Old Trafford was in jeopardy. Reports originating from Brazil on Sunday suggested that the deal for the 26-year-old was in danger of falling through, causing a stir among the United faithful who are eager to see the engine room reinforced this summer.

However, the club has clarified that there are no issues with the agreement and the transfer remains firmly on schedule. One source confirmed the status of the move to TEAMTalk, stating: "There are no issues with the Ederson move. He is due for a medical in England as soon as is logistically possible, and that will all be confirmed in due course, but the move is very much in place and still on."











