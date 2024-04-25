Eden Hazard explains why he gave up on plan to join MLS club and retire after miserable spell at Real Madrid

(C)GettyImagesAditya GokhaleEden Hazard explains why he gave up on plan to join MLS club and retire after miserable spell at Real MadridEden HazardMajor League SoccerChelseaPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLigaTransfersChelsea legend Eden Hazard has explained why he snubbed a move to Major League Soccer and decided to retire after his horror spell at Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHazard retired from football last yearHad options to move to MLS before retirementReveals he 'didn't want to play football anymore'Article continues below