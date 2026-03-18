Eddie Howe blames 'individual errors' for collapse against Barcelona as coach argues Newcastle should have been ahead at half-time

Howe pointed to a lack of concentration as the primary reason for the capitulation in Catalonia, as Barcelona cruised into the quarter-finals. After a 1-1 draw at St. James' Park, the second leg saw Raphinha involve himself in six goals, while Robert Lewandowski, Marc Bernal, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez all found the net.

“The defending today was not on the level that it was just a few days ago at Chelsea. Starting with the first goal, where two players slipped, then we concede a set play, then probably the big one was the penalty," Howe admitted.