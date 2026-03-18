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Tom Maston

Barcelona player ratings vs Newcastle: Raphinha's red-hot week continues while Robert Lewandowski rediscovers his scoring touch as Blaugrana run riot to seal Champions League progression

Barcelona eventually cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they ran riot in the second half against Newcastle to win the second leg of their last-16 tie 7-2, earning an 8-3 aggregate victory. Raphinha was heavily involved in six of the goals, scoring two himself, while Robert Lewandowski also netted a brace, with Marc Bernal, Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez all on the scoresheet to boot.

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 at St. James' Park, Barca took the lead in the tie inside six minutes when Raphinha curled a low shot into the bottom corner. Newcastle fought back, however, and equalised when Anthony Elanga finished off a nice sweeping move, only for the Blaugrana to retake the lead less than three minutes later when Bernal finished from close range after Gerard Martin knocked down Raphinha's free-kick.

Elanga netted his second of the night to again draw level after Yamal gave the ball away on the edge of his own box, and the teenager's night looked to be getting worse when he blazed over with the goal gaping after Raphinha's shot was parried into his path. He did get his goal in first-half stoppage time, though, when he converted from the penalty spot after Raphinha was pulled back Kieran Trippier.

Hansi Flick's side stepped things up after the break and scored three times in the space of 10 minutes to put the game to bed. First, Fermin ran onto Raphinha's through-ball to finish before Lewandowski nodded in a corner and then ran onto a Yamal pass for his second of the night. With the tie over, Raphinha added a seventh when Jacob Ramsey's pass across the penalty area landed at his feet.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Spotify Camp Nou...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Never really stretched and could do little about either of Elanga's goals. Composed with the ball at his feet, but slight concern that he was forced off with a late injury.

    Eric Garcia (4/10):

    Couldn't deal with Barnes down his flank and him recklessly diving in led to Elanga's first equaliser. Seemingly injured given he was replaced midway through the first half.

    Pau Cubarsi (7/10):

    Just about held the Barca backline together while some of his passing through the lines was superb.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Caught well out of position for Elanga's first goal but was otherwise pretty solid, even if he rushed a couple of clearances. Kept his composure to head into Bernal's path for the second goal.

    Joao Cancelo (5/10):

    Drove forward at every opportunity, though that meant he was caught out of position for both of Elanga's goals.

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  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Pedri (7/10):

    Struggled to dictate things in the first half but was much better after the break. Unsurprisingly, Barca's performance level went up once he took control of things. 

    Marc Bernal (6/10):

    In the right place to continue his fine recent form in front of goal. Struggled with Newcastle's press at times in midfield.

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    Flitted in and out of the games but made sure he made an impact when given the opportunity. Claimed the assist for Raphinha's opener, his superb cross led to the penalty and then showed great composure to make it 4-2 early in the second period.

  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (7/10):

    A real mixed night. One minute he was producing a magical turn and pass to create the opening goal; the next he was giving the ball away with a backheel on the edge of own box, leading to Newcastle's second. Missed a sitter, but played his part in the move that led to him converting from the penalty spot. Excellent one-touch pass into Lewandowski's path for the sixth and some second-half skills just about made it a positive evening for the teenager.

    Robert Lewandowski (7/10):

    Looked very old during the first half as he wasted a couple of big chances. Picked himself up and put the bow on the tie with two quickfire goals, the second of which was a typical Lewandowski finish.

    Raphinha (9/10):

    The outstanding player on the night, he had a hand in each of the first five Barca goals. Showed good composure to score the first, delivered the free-kick that led to the second, won the penalty for the third and assisted each of the next two. Capped his night by scoring the seventh with ease.

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  • FC Barcelona v Newcastle United FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ronald Araujo (5/10):

    Didn't inspire confidence at right-back and picked up a booking before half-time. More comfortable once he was moved into central defence.

    Xavi Espart (6/10):

    Another bright performance from the teenage full-back.

    Ferran Torres (5/10):

    Not much came off for the Spain forward after he replaced Lewandowski

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Showed some good touches in midfield during the final quarter of the match.

    Wojciech Szczesny (N/A):

    On for the injured Garcia late on.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    Defensive issues remain a concern but made the tweaks required at half-time to get over the line.

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