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Eddie Howe sees 'huge potential' in new signing Aladji Bamba as Newcastle confirm £35m arrival from Monaco
Magpies complete Bamba signing
Newcastle have moved decisively to secure one of France's most promising young talents after completing the transfer of Bamba from Monaco on Friday. The deal, worth a total of €41 million (£35m) including €5m in add-ons, was finalised after the player underwent a medical on Tyneside on Thursday. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has officially penned a five-year contract running until 2031 and is ready to embrace a new challenge in English football.
- Nicolo Campo
Midfielder excited for challenge
Bamba expressed his delight at joining a club with such rich history and cannot wait to feature in front of the supporters at St James' Park. Speaking to his new club's official website, he said: "I’m very happy to be here - it’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to get started. I was very excited when I heard Newcastle were interested in signing me.
"I know about the history of the club and I’ve visited the stadium already, which is amazing. I can’t wait to be on the pitch there and hope to have some great times with the fans. I’m excited to test myself in a new league, the biggest league in the world. I learned a lot last season and now I feel ready for this new opportunity. I will give my all for this club."
Howe praises French talent
Howe warmly welcomed Bamba's arrival, noting that the midfielder will add depth and varied quality to Newcastle's central options. The 48-year-old manager emphasised: "I'm really pleased to see Aladji become a Newcastle United player. He’s another exciting, young signing who we’re really looking forward to working with.
"Aladji adds depth and a range of qualities to our midfield options, with huge potential for growth. His development since breaking through at Monaco has been really impressive and something we believe we can help him build on.
"He operates in a deeper role but has the ability to contribute all over the pitch, which he demonstrated in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season."
- PRESSE SPORTS
Bamba eyes Newcastle debut
Bamba will now immediately integrate into Howe's pre-season training regime to accelerate his adaptation to the tempo of Premier League football. His arrival is expected to bolster a Newcastle midfield recently vacated by Sandro Tonali following his move to Tottenham Hotspur. The upcoming pre-season friendlies will serve as the initial stage for the young midfielder to demonstrate his capabilities ahead of the new campaign's opening fixture.
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