'More of the same' - Eberechi Eze reveals Mikel Arteta's half-time message and hails 'important impact' of Arsenal subs in Champions League win over Lille

Although the scoreline remained deadlocked at the break after first-half chances for Bruno Guimaraes and Mikel Merino went begging, Arteta resisted the urge to overhaul his tactical setup. Instead, his patience was rewarded after the restart as the tactical adjustments took effect - punctuated by the second-half introductions of Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz, which proved a masterstroke in dismantling the visitors' backline.

Reflecting on the manager's calm approach during the interval and the impact of the bench, Eze explained how subtle tweaks rather than drastic changes unlocked the game. "I think it was just more of the same," Eze said. "There were slight details that we obviously tweaked and changed to give us a bit more dominance, but it was more of the same. We were doing a lot in the first half as well, and I think the players that came on as well really helped us to push on. That was an important impact."

That second-half surge not only secured the result but also provided a major boost in momentum ahead of their upcoming Champions League test. Looking ahead to the prospect of testing themselves against Europe's elite, Eze expressed his appetite for marquee European nights: "[Playing big clubs like Bayern] is always fun. It's always something you want to be doing, you want to be competing, so for sure, I'll enjoy that when it comes."