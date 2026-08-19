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Erling Haaland top, Arsenal stars surge! EA Sports FC 27 Premier League ratings REVEALED
Haaland leads top Premier League FC 27 ratings
EA Sports FC 27 Ratings Week has officially arrived, sparking intense global debate across the football community. EA Sports revealed the highest-rated Premier League players today, using authentic real-world match data to power all player statistics.
City hitman Haaland leads the entire division with a formidable 91 overall rating. The prolific Norwegian striker stands alone at the top of the Premier League rankings, featuring 92 shooting, 89 physicality, and 87 pace. The initial ratings announcement provides supporters with an exciting first look at the league's top-performing stars ahead of the official video game release.
- EA SPORTS FC 27
Rodri and Bruno Fernandes claim top places
Former City star Rodri, who recently moved to Barcelona, follows closely behind Haaland as the second highest-rated player in the Premier League. The Spanish defensive midfielder earned an impressive 90 overall rating, highlighted by 86 passing and 85 defending.
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes secured an 89 overall rating, powered by an elite 92 passing attribute. The Cityzens goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Arsenal centre-back Gabriel also achieved 89 ratings. Gabriel's impressive card features a commanding 91 defending attribute, establishing him as one of the most formidable central defenders in the entire game.
Arsenal and Liverpool stars dominate overall rankings
Arsenal and Liverpool stars feature heavily across the top tier of player cards. Gunners trio David Raya, Declan Rice, and William Saliba all earned 88 overall ratings alongside Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk.
Bukayo Saka, Alisson, and Ruben Dias sit just behind on 87 overall ratings. Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and Chelsea duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo headline a large group of stars awarded 86 ratings.
Talent like Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, Viktor Gyokeres, Rayan Cherki, and Florian Wirtz also secured 86 ratings, while Granit Xhaka features for Sunderland with an 85 rating.
- EA Sports
Debate begins as EA FC 27 approaches
The reveal of the Premier League player ratings has immediately set off heated discussions among supporters and gamers worldwide. Football fans are actively debating player attributes and overall rankings across social media channels.
As Ratings Week progresses, EA Sports will continue unveiling player statistics from top leagues across the globe. These early rankings set the stage for the upcoming gaming season as excitement builds. Supporters can now thoroughly analyze the full Premier League standings as they begin planning their Ultimate Team squads ahead of launch day.
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