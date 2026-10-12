Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'I don’t understand' - Dwight Yorke slams Michael Carrick over treatment of £74m Man Utd star Benjamin Sesko

B. Sesko
Manchester United
M. Carrick
Premier League

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has expressed deep concern regarding Michael Carrick’s treatment of £74 million striker Benjamin Sesko. The former forward is thoroughly confused by the manager's reluctance to start the talented target man when he is fully fit and available for selection.

  • Yorke questions managerial decisions

    Yorke has voiced his concerns over Carrick’s management of Sesko. The £74 million recruit from RB Leipzig has struggled to secure a regular starting spot under the current manager.

    United have endured a dismal start to their new Premier League campaign. They have won just one of their opening six domestic fixtures. Their latest frustration came during a weekend draw against a 10-man Tottenham side at Old Trafford. Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead, but Dominic Solanke snatched an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

  • Benjamin Sesko Manchester United 2026-27 goal EvertonGetty

    Demanding a starting role

    Sesko is currently battling a persistent shin splint injury that could eventually require surgery. However, Yorke insists the 23-year-old must be the undisputed first-choice striker once he regains full fitness.

    "When you look at those players up top, for me the big question mark there with Carrick, I don’t understand why Sesko doesn’t play," Yorke told talkSPORT. "I know he’s injured now but you’ve got to play the guy as a nine. You have to trust the kid, he’s got all the attributes."

  • Leading from the front

    The Red Devils have historically relied on dominant attacking players to win games. Yorke feels the current tactical setup fails to maximise Sesko's considerable physical attributes and attacking instincts.

    "Manchester United has always been talented in terms of the attacking areas and we always tend to win games from the front," he added. "Yes, defenders do play their role and there have been some terrific defenders in the past."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport

    Tough European test awaits

    It remains unclear if Sesko will be fit enough for United's next crucial fixture. Carrick’s squad faces a daunting trip to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid in European competition tomorrow night.

    The medical staff will closely monitor the striker's shin issue ahead of the highly anticipated clash. A decision regarding potential surgery will likely depend on his recovery progress over the coming weeks.

    In the meantime, Carrick must find a way to spark his struggling side into life. A positive result in Spain is desperately needed to lift the growing gloom around the club.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN