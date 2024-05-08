'These dudes are the 'f*cking best' - Jason & Travis Kelce 'all in' on attending Wrexham game as iconic NFL brothers vow to 'hit the pubs' after accepting Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invitation WrexhamLeague OneShowbiz

NFL icons Jason and Travis Kelce say they are "all in" on attending a Wrexham game following an invite from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.