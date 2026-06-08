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DR Congo kitsUmbro
Renuka Odedra

DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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DR Congo 2026 kits revealed

The Democratic Republic of Congo's kit collection, produced by Umbro, features a series of sleek, culturally inspired designs created for their major campaigns.

DR Congo kits at Umbro Shop now

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: DR Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • DR Congo home kit Umbro

    DR Congo Home kit

    The DR Congo home jersey celebrates the team's traditional identity with a vibrant, modern twist, utilising a striking, bright light blue base long associated with the Leopards. The defining feature is an entirely custom, sublimated tone-on-tone leopard-print texture and wavy graphic pattern running across the lower half of the jersey, fading seamlessly into the fabric. Bold red trim highlights the round crew neck collar and sleeve cuffs, mirroring the colours of the Congolese national flag.

    The official FECOFA crest sits proudly over the heart, topped with two stars recognising their historic 1968 and 1974 AFCON championships, while the national flag is centred directly beneath the neckline, balanced by Umbro’s double-diamond logo on the right chest. This jersey is paired with matching light blue shorts and socks to complete the full strip.

    DR Congo kits at Umbro Shop now




  • DR Congo away kit Umbro

    DR Congo Away kit

    The DR Congo away kit shifts to a crisp, clean aesthetic while keeping a strong visual link to the home design. Built on a clean white base, the lower section of the jersey features an eye-catching geometric diamond pattern that transitions from stark white up top into subtle blue tones at the bottom.

    Bright blue accent panels run along the shoulders and sides, with matching blue trim detailing the collar and sleeve cuffs to tie the look together. This fresh, modern alternative look is finished off with white shorts and matching white socks.

    DR Congo kits at Umbro Shop now


  • DR Congo third kit Umbro

    DR Congo Third kit

    For the alternative third kit, Umbro went with a powerful, high-energy contrast layout that demands attention on the pitch. The jersey features a solid, intense red base, but swaps out the body patterns of the other kits for a striking yellow abstract graphic design that completely covers the sleeves and shoulders.

    It is accented by a sharp yellow crew-neck collar alongside white and red trim on the sleeve cuffs. Just like the home and away jerseys, it features a premium, raised 3D finish for the Umbro and logos, with the national flag taking centre stage under the collar.

    DR Congo kits at Umbro Shop now



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