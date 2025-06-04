Douglas Luiz set for Premier League return? Juventus outcast flirts with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest as struggling midfielder seeks way out of miserable Serie A spell
After a disappointing season with Juventus, ex-Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz might be on his way back to the Premier League.
- Luiz eyes a return to Premier League
- Comolli left unimpressed by the Brazilian's impact
- Forest among the clubs interested