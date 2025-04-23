Double history for Millie Bright! Chelsea captain beats Mary Earps' WSL record while becoming just second player to hit another incredible league landmark
Lionesses star Millie Bright has entered the history books by starting for Chelsea in Wednesday's clash with Crystal Palace - and for two reasons.
- Bright makes record WSL start and appearance
- Surpasses record set by Lionesses team-mate Earps
- And becomes just second player to 200 WSL games