VIDEO: Donald Trump names his football GOAT as U.S. president snubs Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo

Donald Trump revealed his footballing GOAT after the Club World Cup final. The U.S. president was in attendance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday alongside FIFA chief Gianni Infantino and First Lady Melania. During the final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, the American president was asked to choose his GOAT and he named Brazil icon Pele.

Snubbed Messi and Ronaldo

Chelsea won Club World Cup beating PSG 3-0