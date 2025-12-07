Getty Images Sport
Donald Trump gushes over Cristiano Ronaldo and claims Al-Nassr star made call to White House
Trump and Ronaldo have developed a warm, mutually admiring public relationship, which began after the Portugal superstar expressed his desire to meet the president, calling him one of the "guys that can help to change the world". This wish was fulfilled last month when Ronaldo, as part of a Saudi delegation, attended a dinner at the White House and had a private meeting with the President. During the visit, Trump praised Ronaldo as "an extraordinary guy, not only as an athlete, but also as a person".
Trump even joked that the meeting earned him extra respect from his son, Barron, a huge Ronaldo fan. During the dinner, president Trump said: "You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo, wherever Ronaldo is here. And Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you. So I just want to thank you both for being here. Really an honour."
The interaction appeared very positive, with the White House captioning footage of the two with "Two GOATs". Trump also presented Ronaldo with a gold key to the White House, an honor reserved for special guests. And now there’s been an update on a phone call between the pair.
Trump: 'You don't get any better'
Posting on Truth Social, Trump said: "Cristiano Ronaldo, the GREAT soccer (football!) player, just called to thank me to thank for his tour this week of the White House and Oval Office. What an incredible guy he is, not only as an athlete, but as a person. You don't get any better!!!"
Ronaldo brushes off criticism
The 40-year-old superstar received criticism for some quarters for attending the dinner party at the White House, however, his sisters, Elma and Katia Aveiro defended their elder brother
On her Instagram story, Elma wrote: "Haven't these clowns realised yet that he doesn't give a damn about their opinions? This isn't for those who want it, it's for those who can handle it. They have nothing else to say, damn it."
Katia, on the other hand, posted a video where she said: "All it took was work, something many critics have only heard about. A visit to the White House, and that's it, an emotional nuclear explosion. Hypocrites. Such a huge hysteria has taken hold that it's frightening. It's as if Cristiano had announced the end of the world."
All roads lead to the World Cup
Ronaldo is having an excellent season with Al-Nassr, showing remarkable consistency even at a veteran stage of his career. He’s bagged 10 goals in just nine appearances, and is among the league's top goalscorers. His performances show no signs of slowing down as he actively pursues the 1,000 career goal milestone and his next fixture for Al-Nassr is a club friendly against Al Wahda FC on December 10th. And CR7 has confirmed the World Cup will be his last major tournament for Portugal, so what chance is there of another meeting with Trump on the biggest stage of all - the World Cup final?
Speaking last month, Ronaldo said: "If you ask me, 'Cristiano, is it a dream to win the World Cup?' No, it’s not a dream. To win the World Cup, nothing will change my name in the history of football, I’m not going to lie. One thing that I’m sure of [is] that I will enjoy the moment. The moment is the most important thing that we have. We are not qualified already. Enjoy the moment."
