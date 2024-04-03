'I don’t accept intolerance or exclusion' - USWNT legend Sam Mewis & Gotham star Lynn Williams react to Korbin Albert's apology for alleged anti-LGBTQ+ content on social media after Megan Rapinoe's scathing 'wake up' criticism
USWNT heroes Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams have spoken out against homophobia following midfielder Korbin Albert's controversial social media activity.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Albert apologised for social media posts
- Was criticised by USWNT legend Rapinoe
- Mewis & Williams also weighed in on issue