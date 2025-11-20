Getty Images Sport
'Very difficult' - Dominic Solanke opens up on Tottenham injury hell as he refuses to put timeline on recovery
Tottenham missing star striker Solanke
Tottenham have been missing their star striker as they continue to find their feet under Thomas Frank. The north London side return to domestic duties on Sunday in a north London derby clash against Arsenal at the Emirates before a Super Cup rematch in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in France next week.
Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League following the opening 11 games of the season, yet have come under criticism for their inability to win at home. Indeed, only Wolves have a worse home record than Frank's side, who in turn boast the best away record, this season.
The Europa League champions have struck 19 times in 2025-26, yet top scorer Richarlison has just four goals to his name. The Brazilian has netted just twice since an opening weekend brace against Burnley, while his goal against Manchester United before the international break deflected in off his head following a late Wilson Odobert shot.
'We didn’t really understand the extent of the injury'
Solanke won't be fit to face Arsenal or PSG this week owing to the ankle issue, which Frank said previously was not a serious concern. "It’s an ankle injury which has just been a little bit tricky. It’s nothing big. We are positive it will be relatively quick," the Dane said ahead of the 1-1 draw with Wolves back in September. Solanke underwent a "small procedure" a few days later and is edging closer to a return to full fitness.
Speaking about his injury struggles, Solanke told The Athletic: "It’s been very difficult. At first, I didn’t think I would be out for too long but we didn’t really understand the extent of the injury. I was trying to get back as quickly as I could but it didn’t happen, so I had to have surgery. Since then, I have been working to get back.
"I’m not putting a timeline on it because I’ve been telling everyone ‘I’m going to be back soon’ for the last few months. I’m taking it day by day but hopefully I won’t be much longer."
The 28-year-old isn't the only Spurs attacker sidelined at present, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski also long-term absentees owing to respective knee injuries. Striker Randal Kolo Muani, who Spurs signed on loan from PSG on deadline day, is also presently absent having suffered a fractured jaw against United earlier this month.
'All the players are loving having him around'
Solanke has barely had the chance to work with Frank following the Dane's appointment due to his ankle issue. Frank left Brentford to replace Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium helm in the summer.
"I haven’t had the chance to work with (Frank) too much but he is a great man manager," Solanke said of the Spurs boss. "All the players are loving having him around. He speaks with us all and has meetings every day. Even with the coaching staff he has brought in, everyone gets on so well. It’s a great environment.
"We have had a good start to the season. When a few of us come back (from injury) and strengthen the squad, hopefully we can do some big things."
The England international, who signed for Spurs from Bournemouth in 2024, also admitted that the reason he joined the club was to win trophies. He was key as the club ended their 17-year wait for silverware in Bilbao by winning the Europa League earlier this year.
Solanke recalled the exact moment he knew Spurs had beaten United in the Europa League final back in May, adding: "(Manchester United) had a goal kick and I asked the referee, ‘What is going on?' He said, ‘It’s done.’ So when (Andre Onana) kicked the ball I said to myself, ‘Damn, we did it.’ I was so happy we won and then I realised Sonny (Son Heung-min), who had been at the club for so long, actually did it, so I went over to congratulate him. After that, I went to see my family. They have been through everything and it was nice to share that moment with them.
"It was the best feeling I have ever had in my life. Even this season, I keep thinking back to it because I want to have that feeling again. Going through football, you never know if you will actually win a trophy. When you do, the feeling is crazy."
Spurs looking to end the year on a high
Spurs have a testing run of games coming up as they look to see out a rollercoaster 2025 on a high. Following trips to Arsenal and PSG, they take on Fulham at home before the end of the month as they aim to improve their dire record in front of their own fans.
Frank's side then kick off December with an away game at Newcastle before meetings with Brentford, Slavia Prague, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Crystal Palace to see out the year.
