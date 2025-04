This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Domènec Torrent resigns from Atlético San Luis, reportedly emerges as leading candidate for Chivas job Liga MX D. Torrent CD Guadalajara According to multiple reports, the 62-year-old Spanish coach has entered negotiations with the Guadalajara-based club Torrent coached at New York City FC, Flamengo, Galatasaray

Was Pep Guardiola’s assistant at several stops

Took Atlético San Luis to the semifinals last year