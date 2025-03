Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has voiced his frustration at Erik ten Hag's sacking and given his verdict on new boss Ruben Amorim.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ten Hag signed Hojlund for Manchester United

Striker disappointed to see Dutchman leave

Reveals what he thinks about new boss Amorim Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱