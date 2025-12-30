Getty
'He doesn't give an F!' - Rasmus Hojlund reveals why he admires Cristiano Ronaldo in glowing appraisal of fellow former Man Utd attacker
Hojlund a big Man Utd and Ronaldo fan
Hojlund has admitted he was a big Manchester United and Ronaldo fan, two reasons why he was so keen to join the club back in 2023 from Atalanta. The striker won the FA Cup and reached the Europa League final in his first campaign at Old Trafford but struggled for goals last season and subsequently joined Napoli on a season-long loan. Hojlund has said he "felt he did well" at United but revealed he moved on after being told he was no longer in the club's plans, following the arrival of summer signings Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko. Hojlund is now playing a key role for Napoli and could up up making the transfer permanent, due to a clause in his contract, if Conte's men secure qualification to the Champions League.
Why Hojlund admires Ronaldo
Hojlund has now opened up on the players who have influenced his career and has spoken of his admiration for Ronaldo. He told Sports Illustrated: "Obviously Cristiano is my biggest idol. I think I've tried to learn a bit from him. We're not the the same sort of player but in terms of mentality and his hunger for goals and like that sort of sense.
"I just think he's so cool to be fair. I think since I was young me and my friends have always looked up to him because of the way he carries himself, his self-confidence and his mentality. He thinks he's the best even though some people might not think that. He doesn't give an F about anything he just wants to keep improving, improving, improving. I really admire that about him.
"I've only met him once or twice and that was when we played them with the national team when I did his celebration. I haven't really spoken to him but I would love to one day."
Hojlund relishing Lukaku link-up
Hojlund is also a big fan of Lukaku, another former Manchester United player now plying his trade with Napoli, and says he's also been a big influence. He added: "Rom is a fantastic guy. I didn't really know him from before, I had a couple of chats with him on the pitch. I've actually got a Romelu shirt at home. So in that sense, he's always been an idol for me, because I've always looked up to him. It's going to be nice but obviously I want to play! So there's going to be competition but I think as I've spoken to him, I want to learn from him as well. I feel like he can give me so much because he's always been scoring goals and he's great at linking the play. These sort of things. I think there's a lot he can give out. From that perspective, it would be nice for him."
What comes next for Hojlund?
Hojlund has three goals in his last three outings for Napoli and will aim to continue that form when Conte's side return to action on January 4th against Lazio in Serie A. The striker is now facing increased competition for a starting spot at Napoli, with Lukaku now back to fitness after missing the first half of the campaign after picking up an injury in pre-season.
