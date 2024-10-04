Paul Pogba France Belgium Euro 2024Getty
Richard Mills

'A hugely distressing period' - Paul Pogba delighted that doping ban 'nightmare is over' after Juventus midfielder's suspension is reduced

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says his "nightmare is over" after his four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months.

  • Pogba has four-year ban slashed to 18 months
  • Juventus midfielder has successful CAS appeal
  • Frenchman says his "nightmare is over"
