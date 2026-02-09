Getty Images
‘Disappointed' Barcelona president Joan Laporta outlines Camp Nou completion timeline as delays hamper stadium project
Laporta fumes as permit delays halt North Stand opening
Laporta has publicly voiced his dissatisfaction regarding the bureaucratic hurdles slowing down the club's return to a fully operational Camp Nou. With the renovation project entering a critical phase, the club hierarchy had targeted the start of 2026 as a pivotal moment for reopening key sections of the ground. However, administrative red tape has stalled progress, specifically regarding the North Stand and the 1957 Stand, leaving the club’s leadership visibly frustrated.
Speaking to club media, Laporta did not mince his words regarding the missed deadlines. "It’s something that’s really upsetting me," he admitted. "It’s obvious that this part of the stadium is also finished, the North Stand. We’re told that the access needs improvement, and we’re working on it."
The crux of the issue lies in the delay of essential safety permits. The club had anticipated welcoming fans back into these specific areas immediately after the winter break, but those plans have now drifted. "The problem is that it was supposed to be ready by the first week of January; it’s February now, and we still haven’t received the permits for the North Stand and the Supporters’ Stand, the 1957 Stand," Laporta explained. "I’m disappointed because we should have them, but we’ve learned that things move slowly."
Roof installation forces 2027 completion date adjustment
While the immediate concern focuses on stand access, the broader timeline for the Espai Barca project has also been updated. The initial roadmap has faced the inevitable adjustments that come with a construction project of this magnitude. Laporta clarified that while the bulk of the stadium's internal reconstruction is approaching its conclusion, the crowning glory of the project - the 360-degree roof - will not be in place until 2027.
"The stadium should be finished by 2027," Laporta stated, offering a realistic forecast for the final handover. "Everything should be completed by the end of 2026, and then the roof will be added in 2027."
This phased approach means that fans and players will likely experience the stadium in a "near-finished" state for the majority of the 2026-27 campaign, with the final architectural elements being added subsequently.
Barca rule out return to Montjuic despite fixture clash fears
The installation of the roof presents a significant logistical headache. Laporta revealed that lifting and securing the structure will require the stadium to be dormant for a substantial period. "It requires four months of inactivity in the stadium, and I think it can be finished by the end of 2027," he noted. "But it’s not just the stadium: it’s the campus, the surrounding area, the modifications that need to be made… we have to start now."
Typically, a four-month closure would necessitate a temporary relocation, sparking fears among the fanbase of a return to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Montjuic. The temporary home, while functional, has been criticised for its cold atmosphere and difficult access, leading to lower attendances. However, Laporta was quick to shoot down suggestions of a return to the Olympic hill.
"We don’t plan to return to Montjuïc because it can be arranged in conjunction with the La Liga and Champions League schedules, if we qualify," he assured. "I think it can be coordinated well."
Stadium revenue crucial for club's economic recovery plan
Underpinning the urgency to complete the project is Barcelona’s fragile economic situation. The return to a 105,000-capacity arena is a financial imperative. The restrictions at Montjuic and the partial capacity at Camp Nou have limited the club's income streams, and Laporta views the completed stadium as the engine room for the club's future solvency.
"The economic return from Spotify Camp Nou will be enormous," Laporta stressed. "It’s our most important avenue for revenue growth." The president highlighted that the renovated ground is designed to be a 365-day commercial hub, rather than just a venue for bi-weekly football matches.
"There will be improvements in ticketing, hospitality, and commercial spaces that will generate income; sponsorship activations; more global events; and more personalized experiences, which will allow us to generate significantly more revenue," he added. "We want to be able to implement it as soon as possible. It will allow us to pay down our debt, invest in the sporting project to be competitive, and consolidate our economic recovery."
