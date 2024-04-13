Diogo Jota - not Trent Alexander-Arnold or Alisson - is Liverpool's most important returning player for the Premier League run-in

The Reds are set to welcome back three key men from injury, but the biggest boost is the availability of their best finisher

Last Sunday's draw with Manchester United was a tough result for Liverpool fans to take. Dropping points at the home of your biggest rival feels bad at the best of the times - but when you're fighting for the Premier League title with two outstanding teams, well, that's a bitter pill to swallow.

Tuesday offered some solace, though, with the news that Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota had all returned to first-team training. All three are key members of Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Alisson makes the odd mistake because of his high-risk style, but has repeatedly come to the Reds' rescue since his arrival from Roma in 2018. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are said to be sniffing around Alexander-Arnold but the right-back's passing, crossing and versatility make him invaluable to his hometown club. However, it is Jota who has been missed most.

Alisson may be Liverpool's undisputed No.1 but Caoimhin Kelleher has done well in his absence (even accounting for his error against Atalanta on Thursday night), and while Alexander-Arnold will immediately make the Reds even more dangerous going forward, creating chances has not been an issue in recent weeks. The problem has been taking them - and that's why Jota's comeback could be so crucial.