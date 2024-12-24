Diogo Dalot dedicates Christmas Eve to the homeless! Man Utd star spends time volunteering at local charity - with Portugal international 'proud' to call Manchester his 'home'
Manchester United star Diogo Dalot spent Christmas Eve with the homeless as the full-back praised the "vital work" of volunteers.
- Dalot volunteered with Manchester charity
- Lifeshare feeding and clothing the homeless
- Full-back declared the city his home