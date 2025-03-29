FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-BARCELONAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'We won and we were eliminated' - Diego Simeone accuses UEFA of 'deciding' Champions League loss to Real Madrid after Julian Alvarez's freak penalty incident

D. SimeoneReal MadridReal Madrid vs Atletico MadridAtletico MadridChampions League

Diego Simeone has accused UEFA of "deciding" their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid after Julian Alvarez's penalty was ruled out.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Real Madrid knocked out Atletico in UCL on penalties
  • Alvarez's penalty was ruled out due to a double touch
  • Simeone still fuming with decision to cancel the strike
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches