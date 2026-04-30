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Not impressed! Diego Simeone reveals why PSG 5-4 Bayern Champions League epic 'wasn't a good game'
Stalemate at the Metropolitano
Atletico and Arsenal played out a cagey 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, leaving the tie on a knife-edge ahead of the return in London. Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for the Gunners from the penalty spot just before half-time, but Julian Alvarez equalised with his own spot-kick following a VAR review early in the second period. Despite Antoine Griezmann hitting the woodwork, neither side could find a decisive winner in an encounter defined by tactical discipline.
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Tactics over entertainment
Simeone used his post-match analysis to contrast the disciplined nature of his side's performance with the chaotic nine-goal thriller between PSG and Bayern Munich a day earlier. The Argentine emphasised that while neutral fans and television audiences enjoy high-scoring spectacles, such results often stem from defensive lapses that coaches find difficult to admire.
Reflecting on the differing tactical approaches in European knockout football, Simeone told Prime Video: “Arsenal are an incredible team, who have won 10 games in the Champions League and drawn three. The first half was more tactical, with few shots on target and some good transitions. In the second half, we raised the tempo and they dropped off. We didn't manage to score another goal, but it was a good game.
“When a game ends 5-4, everyone says 'what a great game'. I say: 'they scored five goals against us!' I don't know if it's such a good game for us coaches, but on TV, of course, it was beautiful.”
Injury concerns for Atleti
Beyond the tactical debate, Atletico are sweating on the fitness of key personnel as they prepare for the second leg at the Emirates Stadium. Alvarez, who reached double figures in the competition with his penalty, and strike partner Alexander Sorloth are both dealing with physical setbacks.
Providing a squad update and looking ahead to the showdown in London, Simeone added: "Alvarez had a small ankle problem, Sorloth had a hamstring injury. We want to do well and will try to give our best. Everyone will certainly want to recover to be there, but I don't know."
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Decisive meeting between Arsenal & Atleti
The two sides meet again in six days for a high-stakes second leg where Arsenal will look to extend their record-equalling 13-game unbeaten run in the competition. Mikel Arteta's side hold a slight advantage with home backing, but Simeone’s disciplined approach makes them a formidable threat on the counter-attack. With the fitness of Alvarez and Sorloth hanging in the balance, Atletico's medical staff face a race against time to ensure their primary goal threats are available for the trip to the Emirates.