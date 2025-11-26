Getty Images Sport
Diego Simeone's next job? Atletico Madrid coach admits he imagines future with Serie A giants as he closes in on 15 years with Spanish giants
Simeone stirs future talk before high-stakes Inter clash
The build-up to Atletico's Champions League showdown with Inter was already intense but Simeone turned it into global headline material. Speaking on the eve of the match at the Metropolitano, the Argentine coach revisited his emotional bond with the Nerazzurri, where he spent two seasons as a player between 1997 and 1999.
His comments arrive during a turbulent European campaign for Atletico, marked by strong wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Saint-Gilloise but also damaging defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal. With qualification still uncertain, the club’s margin for error is slim, making the Nerazzurri's visit a defining moment in their season.
And yet, instead of cooling the atmosphere, Simeone chose to heat it up, hinting at what could be his next chapter. That set the stage for his most eye-catching admission of the night.
Simeone admits he imagines coaching Inter
Before addressing tactical matters, Simeone was asked directly about rumours linking him to Inter. The 55-year-old didn’t hide behind diplomacy and gave one of the clearest answers of his managerial career.
Introducing his remarks with calm assurance, Simeone acknowledged both his past at the club and his long-term ambition. “It doesn’t depend on just me, but in my coaching career I can imagine myself managing Inter one day. I think it will happen one day,” he said.
The statement echoed a sentiment he has carried privately for years, but rarely expressed aloud. In Madrid, it landed like a bombshell; in Milan, it was heard like a promise.
Praise for Inter and deeper implications for Atletico
The Argentine didn’t stop at expressing affection he went on to shower praise on Inter’s current squad and project. He highlighted how strongly the San Siro side have developed, stressing their consistency, structure and attacking clarity. “They play very well, they have personality and they have a clear idea of how to attack. The squad is incredible. Against Milan they were proactive. They didn't finish, but they could have won. They deserved it. We have to take the game to a place where we know we can beat them.”
He then underlined their recent pedigree in Europe, placing them at the top of the continent’s contenders, adding: “In the Champions League, the numbers speak for themselves. They've played two finals. They're one of the favorites to win and demonstrate their strength, as they have done so far.”
Long contract at Atletico, but a future with Inter remains open
On paper, there is no immediate drama. Simeone is tied to Atletico until 2027, and Inter are thriving under their current manager. No short-term change is expected. But sentiment matters and Simeone has now publicly outlined what could be his next step after closing his long chapter with the Rojiblancos.
The Spanish side have spent big on transfers in recent years and those above Simeone believe it is time to deliver trophies, having failed to do so since 2021, with the club's president saying in the summer that they are aiming to win the Champions League. Failure to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona to another domestic title, at least, could see pressure build on the Argentine as the season wears on.
For the time being, though, he remains the undisputed leader of Atletico’s most successful era. He has coached the club for nearly 15 consecutive years, delivering league titles, Champions League finals, and a modern identity built on emotional intensity and structure. Yet after this press conference, one thing feels clearer than ever: whenever the Inter bench becomes available, Simeone already sees himself there.
