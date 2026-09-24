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Barcelona rising star Diego Kochen earns Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT squad call-up after stunning start to life in Denmark
Barca starlet Kochen shines in Denmark
When Kochen chose to join newly-promoted Danish top-flight side Lyngby on loan from Barca, many were surprised. The American goalkeeper appeared to be moving away from the spotlight by choosing a modest Scandinavian club.
However, Kochen was purely seeking regular playing time and a project that prioritised possession-based football. The agreement between Barcelona and Lyngby was finalised as a loan deal featuring a €1.5 million buy option.
Two months into the season, the move has proven to be an overwhelming success. Kochen has played every single minute and delivered outstanding individual performances.
Impression on pitch brings international recognition
Lyngby are currently struggling in the Danish top flight, sitting 10th with seven points from 27 and occupying a relegation playoff spot. Despite the team's difficulties, Kochen has stood out between the posts.
The American goalkeeper has made 24 saves from 40 shots on target, maintaining a save rate above 50 per cent. His brilliant display against Odense saw him named Man of the Match.
Kochen's constant involvement and shot-stopping ability have not gone unnoticed on the international stage. His brilliant performances earned him a call-up to the United States senior national team from head coach Pochettino.
Bojan keeps close watch on loan fleet
Former Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic is responsible for monitoring all of the club's players out on loan. According to SPORT, his reports on Kochen have been glowing as the young goalkeeper continues to raise his profile.
Kochen is part of a wider group of Barca loanees being tracked across Europe this season. Yaakobishvili is yet to make an appearance for Almeria, whilst Marc Casado recently underwent collarbone surgery and faces three months on the sidelines.
Elsewhere, defender Ronald Araujo has been an untouchable success under Andoni Iraola at Liverpool. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has experienced a mixture of light and shadow during his stint at Ajax.
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Win-win situation for all parties involved
Barca officials are fully aware that Lyngby will likely trigger the €1.5 million purchase option for Kochen. The primary goal of the loan was to foster his growth, and a permanent deal suits all parties involved.
Even if Lyngby buy him, Barcelona will retain 40 per cent of the goalkeeper's future rights. This gives the Spanish giants financial benefit in any future sale or the option to re-sign him.
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