'Thinks he knows everything!' - Diego Costa claims 'nobody liked' Antonio Conte at Chelsea in explosive new interview

Costa had spent two seasons at Chelsea before Conte's arrival. He won his first Premier League title under previous manager Jose Mourinho before a horrendous championship defence where the 'Special One' was sacked and the west London side ended up finishing tenth.

The former Spain international was an instant hit at Stamford Bridge thanks to his prolific goalscoring and fiery temperament, bagging 20 strikes and being named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2014-15. After the disappointment of 2015-16, Conte arrived and implemented his trademark formation after a difficult start to the campaign. Chelsea won an incredible 13 games in a row to establish themselves as title favourites and suffered only two more defeats throughout the rest of the 2016-17 campaign after being beaten by Tottenham, eventually finishing at the top of the pile, seven points ahead of Spurs.

However, Costa and Conte didn't always see eye to eye, and the striker rejoined Atletico in the 2018 January transfer window.