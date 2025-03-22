'I am not one of his intimate friends!' - Didier Deschamps gives insight into relationship with Zinedine Zidane as ex-Real Madrid boss is linked with France national team post
Didier Deschamps does not count himself as "one of the intimate friends" of Zinedine Zidane as the ex-Real Madrid boss is linked with the France job.
- Deschamps to leave the France post after WC 2026
- Zidane is seen as one of the candidates to succeed him
- Has not managed a team since leaving Real Madrid