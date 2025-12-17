Denzel Dumfries ruled out for months after surgery blow as Inter prepare to delve into January transfer market

Dumfries had been managing the discomfort in his left ankle since sustaining a knock against Lazio in November. The hope within the medical department was that rest and physiotherapy would be sufficient to see him through the congested festive period. However, with the pain persisting and his mobility compromised, both player and club agreed that surgery was the only viable long-term solution.

While Inter have not released an official return date, reports from Italy suggest the 29-year-old faces a spell of at least two to three months on the sidelines. This prognosis rules him out of the upcoming Supercoppa Italiana in Saudi Arabia and a significant chunk of the Serie A campaign. The optimistic target for his return is mid-March, leaving a gaping hole on the right side of Cristian Chivu’s 3-5-2 system for the foreseeable future.

For Chivu, who took the reins from Simone Inzaghi earlier in the year, losing a player of Dumfries’ physicality and offensive output is a bitter pill to swallow. The Romanian coach has relied heavily on his wing-backs to provide width and penetration, and while he possesses internal solutions, none offer the same specific skillset as the Dutchman.

