Dele Alli seals surprise Como transfer as Cesc Fabregas talks up ex-Tottenham star's 'potential' despite his two-year absence from competitive action
Dele Alli has landed himself an 18-month contract at Serie A side Como, with Cesc Fabregas talking up the former Tottenham midfielder’s “potential”.
- Last competitive outing was in February 2023
- Severed ties with Everton as a free agent
- Ready to embrace fresh start in Italy