Deco sent warning as Barcelona presidential candidate threatens to remove sporting director from job if he wins election

Barcelona are currently gearing up for the latest round of elections which will take place next month. Laporta will once again stand for office, while Font, Marc Ciria, Xavier Vilajoana and Joan Camprubi have also confirmed their intention to run. Laporta was elected for a second time in 2021, winning 54% of the vote, beating Font and Toni Freixa. The Barcelona president has already said he feels he deserve to continue, telling RAC1: "This has been the year of the club's recovery, and I want to run again because I believe we're doing an excellent job. This project deserves to continue. The programme we presented included controversial measures that had to be taken under intense pressure. I understand why some people didn't support them - they didn't know everything we were facing internally. It required cleverness, courage and determination.

"We've had to stand up to a campaign of institutional discredit, pushed by some sectors - especially our rivals. And we had to endure the ordeal of registering players, made all the harder by the aggressive response of those who didn't want things to go well for us. All of this gives me strength to continue. I believe the project I'm proud to lead deserves to move forward - because it's the best thing for Barcelona. Above all, we love this club, and everything we do is for its good."