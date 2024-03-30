Declan Rice made the right call picking Arsenal over Man City regardless of how the Premier League title race pans out

The England international could have moved to the Etihad last summer, but his decision to join the Gunners has already been justified

When Declan Rice got talking to John Stones on the first day of England’s camp for March's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, the Arsenal ace couldn’t help but point out that the pair’s next meeting would be as adversaries at the Etihad Stadium immediately after the international break.

“Big game next!” he said to the Manchester City defender. “Who are you playing?” Stones asked, the reference completely lost on him. “We’ve got you lot!” Rice replied, incredulous.

Stones is quiet and unassuming, and personifies the one-game-at-a-time approach to top-flight football, but Rice is a very different character, always thinking ahead, obsessed with the bigger picture.

So, while the midfielder may have been immensely excited by the prospect of winning his 50th cap for England, which he earned as captain on Tuesday against Belgium, not for a second did he lose sight of what was coming next.