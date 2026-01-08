'Dead money' - Barcelona & Real Madrid warned off Harry Kane transfer as Michael Owen claims Bayern Munich striker 'gave away his aces too cheaply'

Quizzed on what the immediate future should hold for Kane, ex-Real Madrid and England frontman Owen - speaking via Casino.org, where he is UK ambassador, which helps players find the best casino online options in Britain - told GOAL: “Oh, wow. You only have one shot at it. The thing is, you can have all these best-laid plans in your career, in your life - it’s who needs you, who wants you, it’s got to be perfect timing. It’s all these different things at once - it’s your age, it’s all these things.

“If you asked Harry Kane eight years ago ‘do you think you’ll end up at Bayern Munich?’ He would probably have said no. Maybe a Manchester United, maybe a Manchester City, maybe even a Real Madrid or a Barcelona, but I wouldn’t think Bayern Munich would have been in his top half-a-dozen teams that he would have envisaged playing at.

“However, Manchester United were really struggling at the time, so do you want to go to a club that are looking like they aren’t going to win much? I don’t know if they had the money as well. Manchester City had already just bought [Erling] Haaland. [Kylian] Mbappe was signing for Real Madrid, at a certain point again when he could have left. [robert] Lewandowski at Barcelona. It needs to be a perfect storm.

“The problem with Harry Kane now, he’s still an incredible player, but it really is dead money if you go and buy Harry Kane. You are buying for the here and now and how many years are you going to get? One, two, three, four? I don’t know. He is obviously showing no sign of ageing. Who knows.”

Getty Images

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!