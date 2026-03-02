Dead-ball football is dead boring! Winners and losers after Arsenal see off ill-disciplined Chelsea in set-piece showdown that hints at bleak future for the beautiful game

While discussing Arsenal's win on Sky Sports, former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge said, "I think the entertainment value sometimes isn't there - but football's a game about winning." And one can understand where he's coming from.
Some Arsenal fans have never even seen their side win the Premier League, so they won't care how they do it as long as they get the job done. For those of us who remember 'The Invincibles', though, it's impossible to be anything but underwhelmed by 'Set-Piece FC'. As even Patrick Vieira admitted while sitting alongside Sturridge, "You expect more from Arsenal."
The north Londoners certainly shouldn't be punished for mastering set-pieces. They're not breaking any rules (although one cannot help but wonder how some of the blatant blocking at corners escapes the attention of the Video Assistant Referee) and others are now following their lead. Just look at how Liverpool's results have improved since they improved their set-piece work at either end of the field, while Chelsea gave Arsenal a dose of their own medicine on Sunday.
However, while set-pieces are an important part of the game, they shouldn't be this important. 'Good football' may be a subjective term, but you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who enjoys the Royal Rumbles that now break out in the six-yard box in each and every Premier League game - particularly as they're coming at the expense of exciting action in open play.
As Rosenior pointed out at the Emirates, Arsenal didn't actually cause Chelsea any problems whatsoever outside of set-pieces, which is a damning indictment of the league leaders' lack of creativity.
People can talk about the intensity, atmosphere, drama and dominance of English football all they like, but the country's top team is taking ‘The Beautiful Game’ in a very worrying direction.
Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton even asked on BBC Radio 5 Live whether Arsenal would make for “the ugliest winners” of the Premier League? And the answer is yes, because dead-ball football is dead boring, with its pragmatism evoking memories of the “sh*t on a stick” era of Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez.