'We are witnessing a daylight robbery!' - Arsenal fans spit blood at Champions League semi-final referee as official makes series of controversial calls in PSG clash
Arsenal fans have been going apoplectic over the refereeing decisions in their Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.
- Soft Saka foul against Nuno flagged by Gunners fans
- Arsenal could have had a penalty too
- PSG also had claim to a spot-kick