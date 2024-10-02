Fiorentina v Puskas Academy - UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off 1st LegGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

David de Gea 'suffering' at Fiorentina as ex-Man Utd star tries to reignite career in Italy

D. De GeaFiorentinaManchester UnitedSerie APremier LeagueTransfers

An ex-Juventus goalkeeper believes David de Gea is "suffering" at his new club Fiorentina after more than a year without playing first-team football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • De Gea leaves Man Utd in mid-2023
  • Joins Fiorentina after a year without a club
  • Told he is "suffering" at Serie A team
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below