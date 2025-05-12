David Beckham and Gary Neville swing the axe! Salford City release 17 players after completing takeover of League Two club as five-year plan to reach Championship takes shape
Salford City have released 17 players following the takeover by Manchester United legends Gary Neville and David Beckham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Beckham & Neville complete Salford takeover
- 17 players released ahead of new season
- Part of five-year plan to reach Championship