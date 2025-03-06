FBL-FIFA-ARAB-CUP-TUN-ALGAFP
Dates announced for 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup and FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

FIFA have announced the dates for the upcoming U17 World Cup and Arab Cup, set to be held in Qatar.

  • FIFA U17 World Cup is set to be in Qatar in November this year
  • FIFA Arab Cup will follow in December
  • Next five editions of the U17 World Cup will be held in Qatar, along with the next three Arab Cups.
