'Didn't look great' - Darren Fletcher bemused Kyle Walker wasn't sent off after stamping on Patrick Dorgu as Man Utd interim coach takes swipe at VAR

United fell behind to an Ayden Heaven own goal at Turf Moor on Wednesday night as they went in at the break 1-0 down to the relegation-threatened Clarets. However, the Manchester powerhouse turned the game on its head after the break after Benjamin Sesko scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to put United in front.

Their lead lasted just six minutes as Jaidon Anthony restored parity midway through the second half as the spoils were shared in an eventual 2-2 draw at Burnley. The result means United are unbeaten in four, though they are now winless in three and have won only three of their last 12 games.

Fletcher, though, felt that Burnley right-back Walker should have received his marching orders for a first half stamp on Dorgu. The former Manchester City man trod on Dorgu's leg as he lay on the floor partially covering the ball, but referee Stuart Attwell took no action and VAR decided not to intervene.

And the interim United boss took aim at VAR, having compared Walker's stamp for Lisandro Martinez's disallowed goal after the Argentine was adjudged to have fouled the English defender at a corner.