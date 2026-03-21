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Better with age! Danny Welbeck joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic in elite Premier League goalscoring club with Brighton double against Liverpool
Welbeck double downs Liverpool
Brighton made it four wins out of five by taking all three points against Liverpool on Saturday. Welbeck was the hero for the hosts, scoring twice to take his tally to the season to 12 in the Premier League. The defeat is Liverpool's 10 in the Premier League this season, continuing their disastrous defence of their title. Arne Slot's side are now 21 points behind leaders Arsenal and also facing a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League. The Reds are currently fifth but six points behind Manchester United in third.
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Welbeck matches Ibrahimovic
Welbeck's goals mean that he becomes just the third player in Premier League history to score more than 10 goals in a season for the first time at the age of 35 or over. Ibrahimovic and McAllister also previously achieved the feat, per talkSPORT. The brace means that Welbeck is now enjoying his best-ever campaign in front of goal in the Premier League and is also the division's top scoring Englishman. However, that has not been enough for Welbeck to secure a place in Thomas Tuchel's latest Three Lions squad. The Brighton star has been overlooked, with Tuchel naming a 35-man squad and including attackers such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke instead.
Hurzeler hails Welbeck
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was asked if Welbeck should be part of England's World Cup squad after his brace against Liverpool. He told TNT Sports: "I think England has a really good German coach and he will make the right decision. I can only say how important Danny Welbeck is in creating group togetherness, which can be crucial for a World Cup as well. Not only scoring goals, even though he is in brilliant shape but also as a teammate. Finding good connections and togetherness. He's so valuable on and off the pitch, and I think he can help any team in the world, even England."
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Welbeck reacts to England omission
Welbeck's hopes of featuring at the World Cup have taken a hit by being omitted from Tuchel's side but the Brighton star did not seem too fazed by the decision. He told BBC Match of the Day: "Control what I can control. It's really nice that my name is being mentioned. That's a positive for me. I don't like to give energy to things I can't control. For me, I'm just happy, I'm enjoying my football and I focus on what I can control."
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