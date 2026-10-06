Dani Olmo opens up on rejecting Croatia approach as Spain star reflects on dream international career

Olmo addressed the media at the Poljud Stadium ahead of their UEFA Nations League encounter, acknowledging Croatia's past efforts to recruit him. Reflecting on that approach, Spain's number 10 explained: "They told me about it. I was very grateful, but my dream is and always was to play for my national team. Fortunately, I was able to fulfil it. I've won what every footballer wants to win: a European Championship, a World Cup, a Nations League..."