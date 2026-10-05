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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoCroatia
Stadion Poljud
team-logoSpain
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James Freemantle
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Croatia vs Spain UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia
Spain
L. Yamal

Comprehensive match preview of Croatia vs Spain in UEFA Nations League A. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4
Stadion Poljud

Croatia vs Spain kicks off on 6 Oct 2026 at 14:45 EST and 18:45 GMT.

World champions meet a wounded Croatia

Spain are in red-hot form ahead of their meeting with a Croatia side that took a battering against England last time out.

Spain look flawless under De La Fuente

Spain are now unbeaten in 41 matches, winning their last 10, and they sit pretty with three wins from three in this competition. They were too good for Czechia last time out, running out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Lanmine Yamal, Rodri and Mikel Merino.

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ESP-CZEGetty Images

A dark day for Croatia

Croatia's 7-0 hammering at the hands of England was their worst-ever defeat in a men's international. After successive heavy defeats, Croatia now lie third in UEFA Nations League A Group 4. Slaven Bilic's men could hardly have a tougher test than a meeting with the world champions next, but that's what they face. A 4-1 defeat to Spain in the reverse fixture will hardly fill them with confidence.

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CRO-ENGGetty Images

Key stats

  • Croatia have conceded 2+ goals in five of their last six meetings with Spain.

Likely XIs

Croatia (4231): Livakovic; Smolcic, Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Ivanovic, Mario Pasalic, Vlasic; Matanovic.

Spain (433): Simon; Fresneda, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Lopez, Zubimendi, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Munoz.

Spain v Czechia - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD3Getty Images

Team news & squads

Croatia vs Spain Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Bilic

Croatia are managed by Slaven Bilic, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente also has no confirmed team news listed at this time. Dean Huijsen featured in the previous meeting in Seville and has spoken about his return to the international fold after missing the World Cup squad. Full squad updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

CRO

CRO - Form

GHA
W2-1
POR
L2-1
CZE
W1-2
ESP
L4-1
ENG
L0-7
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/15
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ESP

ESP - Form

FRA
W0-2
ARG
W1-0
ENG
W2-3
CRO
W4-1
CZE
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Croatia head into this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one additional defeat rounding out a mixed sequence. Their most recent result was the 4-1 loss to Spain in Seville, and before that they beat Czechia 2-1 in the Nations League. Their World Cup run included victories over Ghana and Panama, but they were eliminated by Portugal in the round of 16. Across those five matches, Croatia scored seven goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but prone to defensive lapses against top opposition.

Spain have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was that 4-1 win over Croatia, and before that they beat England 3-2 in the Nations League opener. The World Cup run that preceded this campaign included wins over Belgium, France, and Argentina in the final, with Spain conceding just twice across those five games, both in the Nations League. It is a sequence that underlines both their attacking quality and their defensive organisation.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CroatiaDrawSpain
1
0
4
UEFA Nations League A
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
4
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
1
FT
European Championship
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
3
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
0
FT
European Championship
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
3
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
5
FT
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
3
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
4Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came just days ago, when Spain won 4-1 in Seville in the Nations League. Looking back across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Spain hold a clear advantage, with results including a 3-0 win at Euro 2024 and a 5-3 victory at Euro 2020 after extra time. Croatia's only win in the recent series came in a Nations League fixture in November 2018, when they beat Spain 3-2. A subsequent Nations League meeting in June 2023 ended 0-0, the only draw in the sequence.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SpainSpainESP
3300104+69
W
W
W
2
EnglandEnglandENG
3201113+86
W
W
L
3
CroatiaCroatiaCRO
3102312-93
L
L
W
4
CzechiaCzechiaCZE
300327-50
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In Group 3 of UEFA Nations League A, Spain currently sit top of the table while Croatia are in third place, making this fixture a direct contest with significant implications for how the group develops.

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