Dani Dyer brands new husband Jarrod Bowen & his friends 'a bunch of 'd*cks' for what they did the night before West Ham captain & ex-Love Island star tied the knot West Ham J. Bowen Showbiz

Dani Dyer has jokingly branded new husband Jarrod Bowen and his pals "d*cks" after they took PlayStations to their hotel on the eve of their wedding.