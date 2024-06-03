Dani Carvajal and Toni Kroos stun in the UEFA Champions League FedEx Performance Zone as Real Madrid beat Dortmund to steal European crown

The Spanish full-back and German midfielder were among the top performers in the decisive clash at Wembley Stadium

Real Madrid did it again! The Spanish club won an incredible 15th Champions League title by beating Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. After Dani Carvajal opened the scoring in the second half, Vinicius Junior produced a fine finish to wrap up the game and deliver the trophy.

It was the end of a long journey for both Madrid and Dortmund, who overcame some of Europe's top teams to reach the final in London. While the German team impressed for large spells of the final showdown, Madrid showed they truly are the kings of the competition with their second half performance.

Carlo Ancelotti's team secured their sixth European crown in the last 11 seasons and, with the help of the FedEx Performance Zone, GOAL takes a look at the stars who stood out in the final game of the competition.

The FedEx Performance Zone uses a specially devised algorithm to track players' performances in the UEFA Champions League.