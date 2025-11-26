Daily fantasy game, greater attendance and more: What we can expect from FIFA Arab Cup 2025 compared to 2021 edition?

The FIFA Arab Cup got a new lease of life in 2021 when it came under the aegis of FIFA after a hiatus of about nine years. As part of Qatar's preparations to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Middle-East nation championed the Arab Cup as an excellent opportunity to announce their readiness for the main event in 2022.

Safe to say, the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup was a great success and showcased Qatar's infrastructure for the World Cup next year.

Fast forward to 2025, the FIFA Arab Cup continues to be backed by Qatar and has now become an established tournament within the FIFA calendar. In fact, the 2029 and 2033 editions of the Arab Cup will also be held in Qatar.

And the tournament's profile has increased, so has various factors around it. The 2025 edition promises to be bigger and better. How much bigger? Let's take a look.