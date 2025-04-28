This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A TIMGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

D.C. United own Paul Pogba's MLS rights, are reportedly engaged in contract negotiations with former Juventus, France star after return from doping ban

P. PogbaDC UnitedMajor League SoccerTransfers

The midfielder is looking to return to the professional game, and D.C. are reportedly interested - but he has not played since September, 2023

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Next Match