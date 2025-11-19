Curacao become smallest nation to ever reach World Cup as ex-England boss Steve McClaren immediately resigns from Jamaica post after draw in final qualifier

Former Manchester United assistant coach McClaren, who initially took charge of the Jamaica national team in 2024, has resigned from his post following the draw against Curacao.

McClaren said: "Over the last 18 months, I have given everything I have to this job. Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career. But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group. It is the responsibility of the leader to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team.

"After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team. Sometimes the best thing a leader can do is to recognise when a fresh voice, new energy and a different perspective is required to move this team forward."

