Crystal Palace's £50m Jorgen Strand Larsen swoop may COLLAPSE as Eagles prepare to walk away

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals in 35 Premier League games last season but has been severely limited by his side's terrible form this season. Wolves are rock-bottom of the table and the 25-year-old has scored just once. He has a contract until 2030, and Rob Edwards has spoken about his star's future amid reports of Palace's bid.

He said: “He’s been great, he’s trained really well. He’ll be part of the squad tomorrow, so no change. That’s just all I’m looking at the moment, so seeing a player with a focus and a really good attitude.

“We’re not under any pressure to sell at all. We want to try and be as strong as we can throughout this period now. So, unless we feel it’s the right thing for the football club, no-one will go. No-one’s been knocking on my door. They’ve all shown a really good attitude and a desire to be here and train. But as long as that continues then it’s pretty straightforward.”

